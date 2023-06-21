Welsh football fans’ generous donation to Turkish earthquake support fund

As Cymru continued their 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign in Turkey, the supporters’ charity Gôl Cymru once again swung into action.

50,000 people died and hundreds of thousands of children were displaced from their homes and left without essential services following February’s earthquake in Turkey.

As the Wales team took on Turkey in Samsun on Monday the generous fans donated £1000 to the Darüşşafaka’s Earthquake Support campaign.

The campaign was established specially to support children that were victims of the earthquake. Darüşşafaka Schools were originally set up in 1873 and provide education from the 5th grade to their high school graduation to talented but financially disadvantaged kids with deceased fathers or mothers.

Students receive a high-quality education along with an intensive foreign language curriculum. Students grow up as socially and culturally knowledgeable individuals. These schools and opportunities are especially important to children who lost their families and homes in the earthquake.

Mike King from the British Embassy said: “The immense scale of the devastation caused by the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria in February is still difficult to comprehend. So I wanted to thank Gôl Cymru! and the Welsh fans for their very kind support to Darüşşafaka’s Earthquake Support campaign. It will make a real difference, helping to support children and families in real need.

Elin Thomas, representing Gôl Cymru added, “It was with a sense of helplessness that we all saw the heartbreaking images of the earthquake. Gôl Cymru is really happy to be able to offer some support to the children affected by this terrible event. We hope that some of them can restart their education and move on with their lives at their new schools. Thanks again to all the Cymru fans for making this donation possible.”

Gôl Cymru supports children’s charities wherever the national team plays. It was established in Azerbaijan in 2002 by fans who wanted to ‘make a difference’. To date, it has supported children’s organisations in over 50 countries.

Find out more at www.gol.wales or www.gol.cymru

You can also donate at: www.Justgiving.com/gol

