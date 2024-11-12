Welsh football fans’ generous donation to Turkish kids’ cancer centre

For Wales’ final away game in the Nations Cup qualifiers, the fans’ charity Gôl Cymru! are helping KANKA (Together Against Cancer Association) at Turkey’s largest paediatric bone marrow transplant hospital, built with donations from philanthropists from Kayseri.

The 60-bed hospital provides services in the areas of cancer treatment and bone marrow and stem cell transplantation. It also includes a children’s playground, theatre and a family house.

Gôl will be donating €1000 to support the families of the children being treated at the centre to enable them to care for their loved ones while they are receiving treatment. The fans will also deliver sports kits and toys to aid the children during their recovery.

The paediatric centre was opened in 2011 under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Musa Karakükcü, the President of KANKA.

He said: “KANKA is a social organisation that was established in Kayseri and works for the benefit of children with cancer. Our mission & vision are to treat our children with the highest quality facilities and ensure their recovery as soon as possible.

“In addition, we want to help our families get through this process in the best possible way while they are in the treatment process. Collaborating with Gôl Cymru! to help the children will be a great experience for us too.”

Gôl raises money for children’s charities every time Wales play an international match, home and away.

Since the first visit in Azerbaijan in 2002 it has worked in more than 50 countries from China to Albania to the USA.

During this international campaign the fans have visited a children’s home in Montenegro and supported play sessions for seriously ill children in Iceland.

Helen Lucitt from Gôl Cymru! Said: “We are looking forward to seeing the amazing work Musa and his team are doing in Kayseri.

“Thanks to all the generous Wales supporters who have once again enabled us to help children in need. We love following Wales away and on our travels it’s great to be able to leave a little bit of Wales behind.”

Find out more about the work of Gôl Cymru! HERE

