Welsh football fans treated to weekend full of action for FA Cup Fourth Round

Welsh Football fans will soon be treated to a weekend full of action in celebration of the FA Cup Fourth Round.

In addition to the live games, BBC One Wales will be previewing Newport’s game in Newport: Dare to Dream with presenter Polly James (Late Night Football Club) and former Wales and Newport footballer Nathan Blake.

On BBC Two Wales meanwhile, Giantkillers: The Team That Wouldn’t Die, and Wrexham: Hollywood or Bust will both be repeated over the weekend, with each documentary telling their respective club’s incredible stories. Fans will also get the chance to relive a classic Cup upset in The Great Match when Wrexham produced one of the tournament’s biggest shocks by beating reigning champions Arsenal .

Full Schedule

In addition Swansea’s Fourth Round tie with Bournemouth on January 25 at 7.45pm will be on BBC Radio Wales FM and DAB in South West and online. Live coverage of Newport’s game will also be on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru 2 and BBC Sounds from 4pm on January 28, and live coverage of Wrexham’s game will be available on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds from 7pm on January 29.

A full schedule of programmes across the weekend on BBC One Wales and BBC Two Wales is below, with all also available on BBC iPlayer:

Newport: Dare to Dream

Saturday, 27 January – BBC One Wales, 3.45pm

Polly James and Nathan Blake preview the biggest tie of the FA Cup fourth round, where League Two Newport County welcome Premier League giants Manchester United to Rodney Parade.

Giantkillers: The Team That Wouldn’t Die

Saturday, 27 January – BBC Two Wales, 5.30pm

The David and Goliath story of Newport County AFC, the team that refused to die! Three decades later they are back in the football league and the darlings of football fans everywhere thanks to their heroics in the FA Cup – beating Leicester and taking on the richest side in the world – Manchester City. This film follows them over this amazing season and tells the story of the fall and rise of the team that wouldn’t die.

Match of the Day Live: Newport County v Manchester United

Sunday, 28 January

BBC One, BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer, 4pm

Live FA Cup fourth round action with 12-time winners and cup heavyweights Manchester United facing a risky trip to lower-league opposition, hoping to avoid a giant-killing.

Wrexham: Hollywood or Bust

Sunday, 28 January – BBC Two Wales, 7pm

A journey through the history of Wrexham AFC, exploring why promotion to the Football League under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney means so much to fans.

The Great Match: Wrexham v Arsenal 1992

Sunday, 28 January – BBC Two Wales, 7.30pm

Another chance to see one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history when, back in 1992, lowly Wrexham, who were marooned at the bottom of English football’s fourth tier, dumped reigning champions Arsenal out of the competition.

Match of the Day Wales Live: Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Monday, 29 January – BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer, 7pm

After seeing off Shrewsbury, Wrexham are into the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round where they’ll travel to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Join Catrin Heledd for live coverage of the game from 7pm, ready for the action to kick off at 7.30pm with commentary from Carl Roberts and former Wales footballer Nathan Blake.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

