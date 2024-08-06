Welsh football fans unveil Spanish ‘crying’ flag for the new season

During their recent pre-season friendly with Bristol Rovers, fans of Championship side Cardiff City unveiled a new flag which they will be displaying throughout the forthcoming season.

The image on the flag unfurled in the away end at Rovers’ Memorial Stadium on Saturday features an image of Spanish defender Dani Carvajal from the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.

It shows the Real Madrid star mocking England’s players with a ‘crying’ gesture after Harry Kane was seen remonstrating with the referee during the first-half of the Euro 2024 final.

Tensions on both sides were high and captain Harry Kane was seen remonstrating with referee Francois Letexier following a foul on Bukayo Saka – much to the bemusement of Carvajal.

The incident was picked up on by fans on social media after the first-half ended goalless and has now been emblazoned on the flag by fans from the Welsh capital who you have to applaud for their ingenuity and going that extra mile in the name of banter.

Of course Spain went on to win the Euro 2024 Final 2-1, much to the relief of many in Wales, Scotland and Ireland for whom the thought of England winning was too much to bear.

When the image of the banner amongst the Cardiff supporters (who also displayed the Spanish flag) hit social media it quickly went viral much to the amusement of football fans from the Celtic nations – and the annoyance of many England fans.

Cardiff fans have a new flag for every English club they play this season… pic.twitter.com/22NkgBrhLe — The 44 ⚽️ (@The_Forty_Four) August 4, 2024

Banter has always been a part of football rivalry and many England fans had their say on the Carvajal banner.

Some simply commented with a Polish flag emoji, reminding Wales that they didn’t even qualify for the finals in Germany, losing to Poland in a heartbreaking playoff final penalty shootout at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Others said that England were living rent free in Welsh heads and none of the Wales players would make it into the England squad.

Which to be honest is all fair comment – although it still doesn’t stop the flag from being amusing.

