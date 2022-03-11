Welsh football manager John Toshack out of intensive care

Former Wales manager John Toshack is out of intensive care in a hospital in Barcelona as his condition improves.

The much travelled manager was admitted to the hospital after suffering with pneumonia brought on by complications with COVID and had to be placed on a ventilator in intensive care to help with his breathing.

The 72-year-old is now breathing without the aid of a ventilator and was able to speak to family.

Toshack has managed a number of clubs in a long and distinguished career including Swansea City, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid, Deportivo, Saint-Étienne and two stints as manager of Wales,

The news of his condition was broken in Spanish daily newspaper, El Diario Vasco. The story was written by the journalist Pedro Soroeta, a personal friend of the Toshack family.

Born in Cardiff in 1949, Toshack’s last job in management was at Iranian team Tractor SC in 2018.

A film about Toshack’s momentous years at Swansea City, when he took the club from the Fourth Division to the First Division, is currently in production.

