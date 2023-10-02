Welsh football team unveil tasty shirt collaboration with Subway

A Welsh football team has unveiled one of the most unique shirts in the history of football kits. And if you’re feeling hungry it’s probably best to look away now.

Albion Rovers who play in the fifth tier of the Welsh league system have teamed up with fast food giant Subway to unveil an away kit that we don’t think you’ll have any trouble working out who the sponsor is – given that their logo is plastered all over the shirt in the form of a distinctive pattern.

The shirt, which is produced by pioneering Welsh sports kit manufacturer Tor Sports, has been causing quite a stir since it was launched over the weekend.

If this was the EFL or the Premier League, shirts like these would be forbidden by kit regulations, but thanks to the Gwent County League First Division, who allowed the club to release the Subway kit, this striking design will be making its debut in the Welsh fifth tier.

It’s the latest shirt from Welsh kit masterminds Tor Sports, who have manufactured a series of notable shirts for Welsh league clubs – most noticeably a collaboration with Llantwit Major AFC on a Boca Juniors inspired shirt and a Neville Southall influenced goalkeeping jersey.

The Subway away shirt is available to pre-order and retails at £39.00. The product will be shipped on 24th November 2023.

The Tor Story

Tor Sports was founded in April 2020, when its owner, Will Morgan, decided he had had enough of wearing the same template kit as other clubs in local leagues and wanted to try something different. Whilst furloughed, Will began contacting factories and designers around the world to try to create a custom kit for his own club, Rogerstone AFC.

One the kit was revealed on social media, the club was inundated with requests on where to purchase the shirt. A website was quickly put together and the rest is history. To date, Rogerstone AFC have sold several thousand of their shirts.

Once the kit took to the field, opposition clubs began querying the origin of the kit and Tor Sports was born.

The company now operates from its base in Newport city centre. To date, we have produced custom teamwear for football, rugby, netball, cycling and cricket clubs but say they are always happy to discuss new opportunities.

