Welsh Government lures WWE to Principality Stadium for first UK event in over 30 years

WWE have announced that they are coming to the Principality Stadium in the first stadium event to be held in the UK in more than 30 years.

The event on September 3 will be held with support from Welsh Government, as part of its Major Events Strategy.

WWE Senior Vice President John Porco said that the Principality Stadium was the “perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales”.

“The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992,” he said.

Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething said that Wales would provide an “iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA”.

“This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer.”

Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager, said that he was “extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE” which was “testament to the stadium’s reputation as a world-class venue”.

“Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtedly offer WWE fans an unrivaled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff,” he added.

Event Wales said that they worked closely with local partners including the Cardiff Council Events Team to attract “spectacular global events such as this, which raise Wales’ profile world-wide and further cement Wales’s reputation as a world-class events destination”.

Information regarding event name, ticket on sale and further event updates will be available soon. Fans can show an early interest here.

