Welsh Government lures WWE to Principality Stadium for first UK event in over 30 years
WWE have announced that they are coming to the Principality Stadium in the first stadium event to be held in the UK in more than 30 years.
The event on September 3 will be held with support from Welsh Government, as part of its Major Events Strategy.
WWE Senior Vice President John Porco said that the Principality Stadium was the “perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales”.
“The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992,” he said.
Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething said that Wales would provide an “iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA”.
“This is set to be the perfect addition to a huge year of sport, entertainment and culture in Wales that will attract people from across the globe to experience what our country has to offer.”
Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager, said that he was “extremely proud that Principality Stadium has been chosen by WWE” which was “testament to the stadium’s reputation as a world-class venue”.
“Principality Stadium is unique in its position at the heart of the city centre, which will undoubtedly offer WWE fans an unrivaled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff,” he added.
Event Wales said that they worked closely with local partners including the Cardiff Council Events Team to attract “spectacular global events such as this, which raise Wales’ profile world-wide and further cement Wales’s reputation as a world-class events destination”.
Information regarding event name, ticket on sale and further event updates will be available soon. Fans can show an early interest here.
I’m waiting for someone in the tourist sector to tell us that this another example of anti-English policy by the Welsh Government.
Great to see the West Wales Evangelicals making a return to Cardiff!
(Normally in journalism, you spell out the initialism on first use. I find it hard to believe that everyone in Wales is aware that “WWE” refers to a form of entertainment enjoyed by the most intellectually challenged of Americans. Trump himself is a “WWE Hall of Famer”!)
I have no idea what WWE is! But am not that interested to Google it!
Regardless of what you think of WWE, this is a coup. The Principally stadium was in competition with Wembley and Old Trafford. The Welsh Government were clearly able to offer the necessary support to ensure that the Principality stadium won the right to hold this event. I didn’t think for a second that the Principality stadium would ever hold a WWE event, but I’m glad to say I was wrong. The economic benefits to Cardiff and the surrounding area make it well worth any inconvenience caused. Furthermore, if this is a financial success for the WWE then I can see… Read more »
Whatever your feelings on professional wrestling it is extremely popular the world over and this is its biggest franchise. I would watch it on TV myself when I was younger. They tend to make much of the places they visit internationally. This will raise the profile of Cymru significantly. And whilst this will be mainstream stereotypical for the most part, it will earn us some goodwill.
I won’t be attending, but welcome the news.