Welsh MP is mocked over Women’s Euros Facebook post

It’s been a difficult few days for Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie.

First she quit the government on Tuesday evening stepping down from her role as parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office as part of the wave of resignations to rock Boris Johnson’s reign as Prime Minister.

Then she decided to put a post on her Facebook page to mark the Women’s European Championship, which kicked off at Old Trafford in Manchester last night.

Unfortunately, the now deleted post, was riddled with some rather embarrassing inaccuracies.

Her post read: ‘The 2022 UEFA Women’s EURO championship is due to kick off this week at Wembley Stadium.

‘I would like to wish all the Welsh squad, their coach Jayne Ludlow MBE and all the team the best of luck in the championship.

‘I am a keen advocate of all sports, I play in the parliamentary cross party tennis team, and I personally sponsor several teams across Ynys Mon in football, rugby and even local world transplant games athletes.

‘If you have a sport or a team in need of sponsorship or funding I’d love to hear from you to see if I can help please do send me a message or email me – my email address is in the comments.’

As Twitter user Blogdroed pointed out: ‘Great post from our MP on Facebook … apart from the fact that *checks notes* the Euros opened in Old Trafford tonight, *checks notes* Gemma Grainger replaced Jayne Ludlow as Wales coach in 2021 and *checks notes* Wales haven’t actually qualified she’s … errr … spot on!’

The MP is one of many to leave Boris Johnson’s sinking cabinet however Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd, Rhun ap Iorwerth, hit out at Mrs Crosbie for doing too little too late.

He said: “It is clear that the end has come for Boris Johnson.

“It’s understandable that more and more Conservative MPs are jumping on the resignation bandwagon to try to distance themselves from his lies and deceit, but voters everywhere know that in turning a blind eye for the sake of their own careers, those MPs have been complicit in allowing his scandalous leadership to continue.

He added: “The time to make a moral stand had long gone.”

