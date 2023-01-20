Welsh rugby legends join together for TV series – Slammed: The Seventies

Welsh rugby stars Sir Gareth Edwards, John Taylor, JPR Williams, Steve Fenwick, Gerald Davies, John Bevan and Tommy David reunited at the screening of a new sports documentary series, Slammed: The Seventies.

Held at Cardiff Arms Park last night, the screening brought together members of Wales’ legendary rugby squad.

Throughout the decade, the group of players achieved unprecedented success including three back-to-back Triple Crowns and three Grand Slams, as well as many of the players etching themselves into the history books with the Lions and Barbarians.

Following on from last year’s Slammed series that told the inside story of the period between 1998-2008, the new three-part documentary focuses on the decade that first turned the team in red into global icons.

Legacy

The new three-part series, which starts on BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer next Wednesday at 8pm, also features never before seen and restored footage, as well as interviews with the likes of Sir Gareth Edwards, Barry John, JPR Williams, John Taylor and Gerald Davies, and former Wales’s national team coach Clive Rowlands.

Carolyn Hitt, Editor of BBC Radio Wales and Sport, said, “It was wonderful to share the screening of Slammed: The Seventies with these legends of Welsh rugby and watch it through their eyes. They really appreciated the way the series delves into their experiences deeper than ever before and tells the real story of that remarkable golden era, a story that will surprise and delight those who lived through that period and a new generation of rugby fans.

“We were also honoured to welcome families of those who we have sadly lost – JJ Williams’ wife Jane and John Dawes’ partner Jill joined us at the screening. I hope we have done justice to the memory and legacy of those incredible players too.”

Sir Gareth Edwards said, “They were some of the happiest days of my life and I think I’ve been very, very fortunate. It was all part of growing up and making friends that have lasted a lifetime. Some of them aren’t with us anymore but you never forget them, it’s as if you’ve been into battle with them.

“It created a bond that stood the test of time. More than anything, I think we’ve just been privileged to be able to get to know one another, playing in a team that was reasonably successful and had a lot of fun along the way.”

