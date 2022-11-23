Welsh rugby ‘stuck in the stone age’ and held back by ‘farcical parochialism’ says Sam Warburton

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton has slammed the “farcical parochialism” he says is holding back the development of Welsh rugby, whose structure is “stuck in the stone age”.

The Grand Slam winner and former Lions skipper said that the situation that led to Wales’ defeat against Tier 2 side Georgia last Saturday had “been brewing for some time both on and off the field”.

In an article for the Times newspaper, he added that it was “farcical” that there were eight community members on a WRU board made up of 12 people.

“It is a governance structure that is stuck in the Stone Age,” he said. “Unless that changes, very little else will change.”

“You need high-level people from the various sectors of finance, marketing and performance on that board and they need to make some savvy, strategic and potentially cut-throat decisions.”

‘Brutal’

Sam Warburton added that the situation was now “a mess” and that there was “little trust on either side”.

“I don’t think the WRU trust the regions with their money and then the regions don’t want to be owned by the WRU because their governance is so old fashioned and they do not trust their decisions,” he said.

“I really do fear for Wales in the next five years. They are simply not going to have the pool of players to compete, especially once the core of experienced players retire.”

He added: “If I was in charge at the WRU — and believe me, I am not touting for a job — I would be going around to speak to everyone in the Wales set up and at the regions. I would be saying: ‘Anonymously, please tell me everything that is good and bad.’ It needs to be brutal across the board to find the answers.”

