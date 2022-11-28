Welsh Rugby Union appoints Ieuan Evans as new chair

Ieuan Evans has been appointed chair of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing – who also chairs the Lions board – takes over from Rob Butcher, the WRU has announced.

Butcher served in the post for two years but he stood down after the WRU’s recent annual general meeting.

Evans said: “The Welsh Rugby Union has one central mission to ensure sustainability and success throughout our game, and this will be my mantra in the days, weeks, months and years ahead.

“If we stand still, we go backwards. We must listen, we must effect change where necessary and we must continue to strive to be so much greater than the sum of our parts.”

WRU chief executive Steve Phillips added: “We are delighted to be able to appoint a figurehead of Ieuan’s stature, who knows our game inside out.

“I know his impact will be immediate in terms of the style and acumen he will bring to the position of chair.

“I am very much looking forward to working with him as we chart the future for our game together.”

