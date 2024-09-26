Welsh Rugby Union gives 37 professional contracts to women players

The Welsh Rugby Union has issued new full-time professional contracts to 37 women players.

The move – which comes as Ioan Cunningham’s squad prepares to face Australia in the WXV2 tournament in South Africa this weekend – includes many extended two-year deals for the first time.

The WRU, who first introduced full-time deals for 12 of its players in January 2022 and subsequently increased that number to 25 for 2023, said the new agreement makes Wales one of the best paid international women’s teams in the world game.

‘Good place’

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney said: “We have reached a good place with this Wales squad and we are excited about the future.

“We have a stated aim to continue to invest in women’s rugby and that means both at the professional level and in the structures and systems which underpin it.

“Professional international contracts are a vitally important part of the ecosystem we are creating to promote success.

“We have not completed this work and we will have plenty more to say on this subject when we announce our full strategy this autumn, but this is a hugely positive day for women’s rugby in Wales.”

Among those retained under the new deal are squad captain Hannah Jones, 76-times capped hooker Carys Phillips, recent matchday skipper Kiera Bevan and Team GB sevens star Jasmine Joyce.

There are also deals for talented youngsters Nel Metcalfe, Sian Jones and Molly Reardon, as well as the likes of Lleucu George, Alex Callender, Abbie Fleming, Sisilia Tuipulotu and Alisha Butchers.

Wales recorded third-place finishes in the Women’s Six Nations Championship in 2022 and 2023, but picked up the wooden spoon this year with their only victory coming at home against Italy.

