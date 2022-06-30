Welsh star David Brooks in line for pre-World Cup return

A medical expert believes that Wales star star David Brooks could return in time for the World Cup after his continued recovery from cancer.

The Bournemouth player was recently filmed making a return to training – undertaking pre-season physical tests with the Cherries.

In news that will thrill Wales fans, Ben Dinnery, who runs the Premier Injuries site and has a background in medicine and data analysis, believes the player is in line for a return to playing between October and November; a return to competitive action well in advance of the World Cup in Qatar.

Brooks, 24, has been out fo the game since being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October last year.

However, he received the news that he was cancer-free in May.

Things you love to see ❤️ Great to see you back amongst things, @DRBrooks15 👋 pic.twitter.com/buGy1TFQjZ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 25, 2022

“The last time he played was about a year ago in September,” Dinnery told Football Insider.

“The issue was identified when he was away on international duty. The club doctor then flagged up and he was sent away for tests.

“He has spent a signficant time away from the game. But we have seen Brooks suffer a significant setback in the past. In pre-season ahead of 2019-20 he had an injury that kept him out for several months.

“He is no stranger to spending a lot of time away. He therefore has that experience, mindset and understanding of what it takes to come back from a signficant setback.

“Thankfully, he has been given the all-clear and he is back with the group. The focus will now purely be on getting fit and ready. Obviously, given the time he has had off, that isn’t going to happen overnight.

“He will probably have that World Cup in Qatar in his crosshairs. In terms of a realistic return to domestic football, we could be looking at October or November. But there is a lot of hard work there.

“Now, it’s about flicking the switch and focusing on football again. Given everything else that has gone on before, his character and strength will keep him grounded.

“It will make him work even harder on setting out to do what he wants to do in football. What target is better to aim for than the World Cup? It would be a fantastic story.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

