Watch: Welsh star Rhys Ifans’ rousing message to Wrexham ahead of FA Trophy Final

With two of the biggest names in entertainment at the helm, Wrexham AFC is used to having star supporters.

While Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have transformed the fortunes of the team – both on the field and off – it looks like the whole of Wales is getting behind the team’s push for a cup and promotion double – and that includes one of its biggest stars.

Snapped at The Town Crier pub in Chester earlier today, Hollywood star Rhys Ifans – who grew up in nearby Ruthin – was happy to sign chef Geraint Lloyd’s flag in readiness for Sunday’s Wembley showdown with Bromley.

The actor, who stars in Game of Thrones’ prequel House of the Dragon which airs in August, also sent a stirring message to the team ahead of the match.

“Just a few words lads. Smash it to f*cking bits and bring it home,” he said.

The actor also had message for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“God love you boys keep throwing your money at us,” he grinned.

Watch Rhys Ifans’ video message

