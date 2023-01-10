Welsh stars pay tribute to Gareth Bale after retirement announcement

When Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football it understandably prompted an outpouring from the global footballing community.

However, nowhere was it more pronounced than in Wales.

Bale, Wales’ most-capped men’s player with 111 appearances, confirmed the decision on social media.

The former Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid forward made his final competitive appearance during Wales’ World Cup group stage fixture with England on November 29.

Bale, 33, wrote on his social media accounts: “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Following his statement a host of Welsh stars lined up to pay tribute to the Welsh G.O.A.T.

Aaron Ramsey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey)

Ben Davies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Davies (@bendavies33)

Jess Fishlock

Gareth Bale really was World Class. In every single possible way. Then decided to take his national team & Wales as a country, along for the ride. What a man. Build a Statue. — Jessica Fishlock MBE (@JessFishlock) January 9, 2023

Gruff Rhys

Diolch @GarethBale11 – often pushing beyond reality on the pitch but also a transformative footballer culturally, in 2022 seeing a galactico sing Yma O Hyd with Dafydd Iwan was in the realm of science fiction – had to keep pinching myself.

Unimaginable back in the 20th century pic.twitter.com/82NIBlhMs4 — Gruff Rhys (@gruffingtonpost) January 10, 2023

Helen Ward

I’m gonna throw it out there. Bale could do anything Ronaldo could do. Yes he didn’t have the longevity of CR7 which sets the latter apart, but prime Bale matched prime Ronaldo for sure #Bale — Helen Ward (@helenwardie10) January 9, 2023

Sam Warburton

Icon. Congratulations on an unimaginable career and for representing Wales so proudly. Without a doubt, one of the greatest 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/XvP8eKmkXm — Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) January 9, 2023

Elis James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elis James (@elis_james_content)

Katie Owen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Owen (@katieowen)

Neil Taylor

The greatest player I ever played with, the greatest player to ever play for Wales and the greatest British player to play abroad. More importantly a real humble and down to earth Welsh man! His family are a lovely bunch and he’s been a credit to them! Rest up ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @GarethBale11 https://t.co/qV3kCzUnLQ — Neil Taylor (@Neiltaylor311) January 9, 2023

Tom Lockyer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Lockyer (@tomlockyer)

Owain Fôn Williams

It’ll take some time getting used to not seeing you in the red @Cymru shirt again.

You made our dreams a reality and

we will forever be in debt for everything you’ve done for us in Wales.

You are something special. Diolch @GarethBale11 https://t.co/X7HURfhDDz pic.twitter.com/kWPyVBdef1 — Owain Fôn Williams (@owainfon) January 9, 2023

