Welsh stars pay tribute to Gareth Bale after retirement announcement
When Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football it understandably prompted an outpouring from the global footballing community.
However, nowhere was it more pronounced than in Wales.
Bale, Wales’ most-capped men’s player with 111 appearances, confirmed the decision on social media.
The former Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid forward made his final competitive appearance during Wales’ World Cup group stage fixture with England on November 29.
Bale, 33, wrote on his social media accounts: “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.
“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”
Following his statement a host of Welsh stars lined up to pay tribute to the Welsh G.O.A.T.
Aaron Ramsey
View this post on Instagram
Ben Davies
View this post on Instagram
Jess Fishlock
Gareth Bale really was World Class.
In every single possible way.
Then decided to take his national team & Wales as a country, along for the ride.
What a man.
Build a Statue.
— Jessica Fishlock MBE (@JessFishlock) January 9, 2023
Gruff Rhys
Diolch @GarethBale11 – often pushing beyond reality on the pitch but also a transformative footballer culturally, in 2022 seeing a galactico sing Yma O Hyd with Dafydd Iwan was in the realm of science fiction – had to keep pinching myself.
Unimaginable back in the 20th century pic.twitter.com/82NIBlhMs4
— Gruff Rhys (@gruffingtonpost) January 10, 2023
Helen Ward
I’m gonna throw it out there. Bale could do anything Ronaldo could do. Yes he didn’t have the longevity of CR7 which sets the latter apart, but prime Bale matched prime Ronaldo for sure #Bale
— Helen Ward (@helenwardie10) January 9, 2023
Sam Warburton
Icon. Congratulations on an unimaginable career and for representing Wales so proudly. Without a doubt, one of the greatest 🏴 https://t.co/XvP8eKmkXm
— Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) January 9, 2023
Elis James
View this post on Instagram
Katie Owen
View this post on Instagram
Neil Taylor
The greatest player I ever played with, the greatest player to ever play for Wales and the greatest British player to play abroad. More importantly a real humble and down to earth Welsh man! His family are a lovely bunch and he’s been a credit to them! Rest up ❤️🏴 @GarethBale11 https://t.co/qV3kCzUnLQ
— Neil Taylor (@Neiltaylor311) January 9, 2023
Tom Lockyer
View this post on Instagram
Owain Fôn Williams
It’ll take some time getting used to not seeing you in the red @Cymru shirt again.
You made our dreams a reality and
we will forever be in debt for everything you’ve done for us in Wales.
You are something special. Diolch @GarethBale11 https://t.co/X7HURfhDDz pic.twitter.com/kWPyVBdef1
— Owain Fôn Williams (@owainfon) January 9, 2023
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.