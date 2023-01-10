Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Welsh stars pay tribute to Gareth Bale after retirement announcement

10 Jan 2023 3 minute read
Gareth Bale during a press conference at the Vale Resort Golf Club, Photo Nick Potts PA Images

When Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football it understandably prompted an outpouring from the global footballing community.

However, nowhere was it more pronounced than in Wales.

Bale, Wales’ most-capped men’s player with 111 appearances, confirmed the decision on social media.

The former Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid forward made his final competitive appearance during Wales’ World Cup group stage fixture with England on November 29.

Bale, 33, wrote on his social media accounts: “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

Following his statement a host of Welsh stars lined up to pay tribute to the Welsh G.O.A.T.

Aaron Ramsey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey)

Ben Davies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ben Davies (@bendavies33)

Jess Fishlock

Gruff Rhys

Helen Ward

Sam Warburton

Elis James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elis James (@elis_james_content)

Katie Owen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katie Owen (@katieowen)

Neil Taylor

Tom Lockyer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Lockyer (@tomlockyer)

Owain Fôn Williams

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.