Welsh teen reaches round three of qualifying for snooker’s World Championship

Days after becoming the youngest ever winner of a World Championship game, Welsh teenager Liam Davies has made it into round three of qualifying.

Earlier in the week, the 15-year-old secured the prestigious title after beating Ireland’s Aaron Hill in qualifying.

On Thursday night, Davies secured another win by beating 50-year-old season pro Fergal O’Brien.

“I’m over the moon. Feels like the world’s lifted off my shoulders, really,” Davies said following his victory. “I’m just delighted to get a win in the end.”

Paused

Earlier in the day, the teen had been one frame away from a win and was leading 5-4 when the afternoon match was paused for taking too long. When play resumed, the youngster beat the snooker veteran 6-5.

On Monday, the first qualifying round had kicked off got in Sheffield with Davies beating Hill, the world number 88, 6-4, and became the youngest ever winner of a World Championship match.

However, it wasn’t until later that the teen had discovered the significance of his victory when he was going through Facebook.

At 15 years and 277 days, he is two days younger than Ben Mertens when the Belgian beat James Cahill in 2020.

Davies will now face former Welsh Open champion Jordan Brown.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

