Welsh trio to front new BT Sport show Down The Clubhouse

Details of the new TV show from the team behind the phenomenally successful podcast, The Socially Distant Sports Bar, have been announced.

Down The Clubhouse, presented by podcast hosts Mike Bubbins, Elis James and Steffan Garrero, will premiere on BT Sport 1 on July 31 at 9.15pm.

The eight part series will examine the history of sport’s forgotten, rarely seen, iconic and hotly debated moments.

Taking on the hugely successful formula pioneered by the Socially Distant Sports Bar the series will air every Sunday at around 9pm, with each episode to focus on a theme such as rivalries, controversies, or shocks.

Sally Brown, executive producer of BT Sport Films, said: “Continuing the style of The Socially Distant Sports Bar podcast, the three presenters in Down The Clubhouse embark on many wonderful unscripted tangents, providing a joyful romp through some of the most iconic moments and personalities from the world of sport.

“For example, a discussion around the Borg v McEnroe rivalry of the late 1970s and early 1980s naturally leads to talk on whether it is a good idea to talc your feet, and conversation about long-distance running takes a tangential shift to a debate about whether it is faster to run on a beach or in a supermarket. BT Sport customers are in for a treat with Down The Clubhouse.”

Garrero added: “From the first meeting we had with BT Sport, we knew that they understood what we do on The Socially Distant Sports Bar and they wanted to help us translate it to TV. No one has ever had a linear conversation about sports in real life – you go off on tangents and make each other laugh.”

All eight episodes will be available through the BT Sport App and website from when the first airs on 31 July at 9.15pm

