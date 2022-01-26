Welsh Varsity ‘grudge match’ returns after two-year hiatus

The biggest student sporting event in Wales billed as ‘a grudge match of epic proportions’ is to return this year.

Following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the date for the 2022 Welsh Varsity between Cardiff and Swansea Universities has been confirmed.

Swansea will host this year’s week-long festival of sport, with most fixtures and the showpiece rugby matches taking place on Wednesday 27 April.

The Welsh Varsity initially began as a rugby match between Cardiff and Swansea Universities at the Cardiff Arms Park in 1997 but has since grown year-on-year and is now the largest student multi-sport event in the UK.

Throughout the week-long festival of sport, students will compete in more than 30 different sports for the coveted Welsh Varsity Shield, including: Ultimate Frisbee; swimming; golf; fencing; squash; boxing; basketball and hockey.

Cardiff University currently retain both the Welsh Varsity Shield and Cup, following their victories in 2019.

Friendly rivalry

Georgia Smith, Sports Officer at Swansea University Students’ Union, said: “I’m so excited to see Welsh Varsity returning, and if that wasn’t good enough, it’s in Swansea! After what’s been a tough couple of years for students, I know that everyone at Swansea University will be thrilled to see Sketty Lane bleed green once again.

“It will be my pleasure to welcome current students and alumni back to see the biggest varsity in Wales to celebrate sport and friendly rivalry.

“My message to all Swansea students is get ready to sing and chant for Swansea and show Cardiff what the Green and White Army’s made of!”

Megan Somerville, VP Sports and Athletic Union President at Cardiff University Students’ Union, said: “I am thrilled to be involved in the long-awaited return of Welsh Varsity. Preparations are already underway for this amazing event that enables our clubs to showcase their talent on and off the pitch.

“This huge event is a centrepiece of the student calendar and we can’t wait to welcome back fans both new and old to support Team Cardiff. Make sure you’re a part of the biggest student sporting event in the UK this April and watch Cardiff bring the cup and shield home.”

Ticket details and the full event schedule will be announced shortly.