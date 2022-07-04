Welsh winger linked with code switch and move to France

Welsh rugby league star Regan Grace is close to agreeing a code switch to rugby union with French Top 14 side Racing 92, according to reports in the French press

The St Helens winger is out of contract at the end of the current Super League campaign and had been linked with moves back to Wales and teams in the English Premiership in recent months.

He had previously said he wanted to play for Wales in the 15-a-side game, but also qualifies for England.

Dithering

There were reports last month that the WRU were dithering over offering Grace a contract amid speculation that he could feature in Wayne Pivac’s team ahead of next year’s World Cup in France but the WRU are unlikely to be able to match the deal Racing could put on the table.

France’s Top 14 division has a salary cap level set at £10m and it is able to use its financial muscle to entice players constrained by considerably lower wage caps in other leagues.

Port Talbot-born Grace has scored 86 tries from 138 appearances since joining St Helens from South Wales Scorpions in 2017.

The coach of the Wales rugby league side, John Kear said last month he hoped Grace would be available for the World Cup in England this autumn but admitted his participation was dependent on him signing a new deal with the Saints.

The flying Welshman only returned to action for St Helens last month after being side-lined since March with a hamstring injury after bicep surgery had ruled him out of the early weeks of the Super League season.

