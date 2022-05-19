Welsh youngster signs new long-term deal with Manchester United
After joining the academy at the age of nine, Savage made his senior debut in December against Young Boys at Old Trafford.
The teenager has represented Wales at Under-17 and Under-19 level and last season made 23 starts for United’s Under-18s and 19 appearances for the Under-23 side.
Savage said on Twitter: “Great way to end an amazing season.
“Delighted to sign a long-term contract with this special club.
“Thank you to my family for their support, without them it would never have been possible.
“Time for a short break before going again.”
Crewe Alexandra
Robbie Savage also started his career as a youth player with Manchester United before joining Crewe Alexandra when released by the Old Trafford club.
The combative midfielder became a regular for Leicester City in the late 1990s and early 2000s and performed a similar role for Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers.
He was capped 39 times by Wales after making his senior international debut in 1995 against Albania while at Crewe.
If he decides to play for Wales, lets hope he shows more commitment than his Father did.
