Welsh youngsters hopeful Wales will qualify for next round despite World Cup loss

Wales supporters were still confident the team could qualify for the knock-out stages of the World Cup, despite a 2-0 defeat to Iran.

Among those watching the game back home in Cardiff were the children from Rhiwbeina Primary School.

Hundreds of students wearing Wales shirts and the now famous bucket hats filled the school’s hall to watch the match on a large TV screen.

Before kick-off, they sang Hen Wlad Fy Nhada and during the game broke out into a rendition of Yma O Hyd, which has become an unofficial anthem of the Wales team.

The school had been building up the tournament by watching Wales train at the Cardiff City Stadium and also were invited to see the squad off as they headed to Qatar.

Speaking after the game, pupil Mita Nyamhotsi said: “The World Cup has brought our family together.

“We are quite a football family, and we all sit downstairs with the TV on watching the football.

“It’s really nice to sit down, relax and enjoy everyone’s company. I watched the Brazil game on Thursday night and overall we’ve watched most games.”

Describing seeing the Wales team off to Qatar, she said: “It was such an amazing moment.”

Student Oliver Chatterjee said watching the training was “quite fun”.

“Gareth Bale went to the same high school that most of us are going to,” he said.

“My favourite player is Kieffer Moore as I think he has great potential and done well for the past few games.”

They all described the red card for goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey as a “soft” and said he and Mehdi Taremi should have both got yellow cards for “crashing into each other”.

Darcy Stone said she was enjoying the World Cup despite the disappointment of the result against Iran.

“Because Wales have not got into the World Cup for a long time,” she said.

“I think it is amazing they got to Qatar and even if they don’t get passed the group stages, it is still amazing.”

Hopeful

Despite the defeat, the pupils were still hopeful Wales could qualify for the knock-out stages and get a result against England.

Max Northam said: “Hopefully we can get a draw, or a win and we can still make it out of the groups if we beat England.

“In qualifying for the World Cup, it’s a big step in Wales evolving as a team and hopefully we’ll qualify for the next one.

“Hopefully we can pull something out against England.”

Classmate Wilf Breed said: “The World Cup is full of surprises. No one expected Saudi Arabia to beat Argentina.”

