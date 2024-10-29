Welshman crowned world champion with Team Brady

Sam Coleman has been crowned a world champion as part of the racing team owned by NFL superstar Tom Brady.

The raceboat pilot from Pembrokeshire was part of the Team Brady crew which won the inaugural E1 World Championship, the world’s first all-electric raceboat series.

Following races across five global cities around the world, including Jeddah, Venice and Monaco, Team Brady won the championship after overcoming strong competition from eight other teams.

Team Brady faced rival teams owned by international superstars, including tennis champion Rafael Nadal, Hollywood actor Will Smith, Chelsea football legend Didier Drogba, F1’s Sergio Perez, global cricket icon Virat Kohli, Grammy-winning artist Marc Anthony, DJ Steve Aoki, and tech billionaire and philanthropist Marcelo Claure. Each of these competitors brought unique influence and ambition to their teams, raising the level of competition and underscoring the significance of Team Brady’s victory.

E1 is part of the Electric 360 partnership created by PIF earlier this year, which focuses on the future of electric mobility. This first-of-its-kind partnership across E1, Formula E and Extreme E will redefine the future of electric racing and drive technological innovation – while leading the way in carbon reduction.

Competing in the Championship’s RaceBird, a futuristic electric powerboat that utilises innovative hydrofoil technology, Team Brady overcame challenges from Will Smith’s Westbrook Racing and Marc Anthony’s Team Miami powered by Magnus who finished in second and third place respectively.

Team Brady powered to Championship victory after posting three wins across the season – finishing the first-ever season with an 11-point lead over their nearest rival.

The team, piloted by Welshman Sam Coleman and Finn Emma Kimiläinen, proved the most effective at taming the RaceBird in the debut sport with no precedent.

Tom Brady, Team Owner said, “It feels amazing to win the first E1 World Championship. I’m proud of the team and what we’ve accomplished. Competition is exciting for us, and life is about making memories and relationships, and I think what we’ve established in terms of our teamwork has been one of the most gratifying parts.

Our Team Principals Ben [King] and Joe [Sturdy] led the way and solved a lot of problems. I was able to witness the way they handled the different adversities that we were facing throughout the season, it was great to see. Obviously our two pilots, Sam and Emma, how they played off each other, their chemistry and the camaraderie of the whole team was on full display.

Whether I was watching from afar here in Miami, or whether it was on the ground watching us in the water. It was just something that I’ll cherish forever. I know there’s way more to come, but I think everyone should really enjoy this victory until the start of next season.”

Now the stage is set for season two, with new teams, owners, and race cities expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Welshman Sam Coleman, Team Brady Pilot said: “To be crowned the inaugural E1 Series World Champions is such a surreal feeling and something I’m unbelievably proud of.

“I must admit I was feeling quietly confident of securing the championship win, it’s hard not to be confident with Emma as my teammate and the backing of the dream team assembled by Joe and Ben.

“It’s not been the work of a minute, we’ve all worked hard, adapted quickly, and overcome challenges to put the team in the position to win the Championship.

“The support, trust and belief of Tom and our team partners throughout has enabled us to perform at a level that’s been unmatched over the course of the season. I’d also like to thank our competitors for making this a tough competition but managing to keep it fun throughout. It’s a truly unique situation to get to race with such a talented group of athletes from wide ranging disciplines whom I have learned much from and found an inspiration too.

“This has been a hell of a ride.”

