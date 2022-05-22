Wembley woe for Wrexham as they lose FA Trophy Final 1-0

Wrexham’s FA Trophy run ended in disappointment as they lost 1-0 against fellow National League side Bromley in the final at Wembley.

Bromley beat Wrexham courtesy of a second-half close-range goal from Michael Cheek on 64 minutes in front of the 46,000-plus Wembley crowd.

With co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watching on, as well as fellow Hollywood stars Will Ferrell and David Beckham, Wrexham failed to craft a Hollywood ending to their season.

Wrexham will now look forward to their first play-off semi-final. Should they manage to win promotion to the Football League in a few weeks, this disappointing day may be easy to forget.

Wrexham’s best effort saw Paul Mullin fire into the side netting. A late surge for Wrexham – in which substitute Jake Hyde’s header was tipped over the bar by Egoalkeeper Ellery Balcombe’s fingernails, and he also had a goal disallowed for offside – wasn’t enough to take the match to extra time.

