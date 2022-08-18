Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

West Ham loanee Thierry Nevers in line for Newport debut against Tranmere

18 Aug 2022 1 minute read
Winless Newport could hand a debut to Thierry Nevers during Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Tranmere.

The winger has joined the Exiles on a season-long loan from Premier League club West Ham.

Defender Declan Drysdale may be recalled by manager James Rowberry following suspension.

Aaron Wildig and Robbie Willmott remain sidelined through injury, in addition to Offrande Zanzala.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon appears to have no fresh selection issues ahead of the trip to Rodney Parade.

Rovers have kept successive clean sheets after following up last weekend’s 3-0 success over Gillingham with a goalless draw at Hartlepool in midweek.

Defender Tom Davies, midfielder Kieron Morris and forward Charlie Jolley are yet to feature this season due to injuries sustained in pre-season and look unlikely to be involved.

Midfielder Josh Hawkes and forward Joel Mumbongo are among those pushing for starts.

