Whamageddon! Fan turns Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds into ’80s stars

It’s a ritual at this time of year to try and go the until the run up to Christmas Eve assiduously attempting to avoid Wham’s ’80s festive cracker Last Christmas.

If you manage to make it to Christmas Eve when it’s customary to fill your ears with George Michael’s dulcet yuletide tones then you’ve dodged a bullet and avoided Whamageddon.

To mark this occasion and to add a little fun to proceedings, one Wrexham fan with nifty Photoshop skills has taken it upon himself to transform co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds into Wham stars Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael.

Todd Cross aka @DarthPunk69 on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is the man responsible for spreading a little joy.

The Dragons’ supporter from Hamilton City, New Zealand has now seen his creative handiwork picked up by Rob and Ryan themselves, the duo proudly sharing the images on their Instagram and X account.

We have to say that Rob does share a remarkable resemblance to Mr Ridegely, while Ryan looks like he’s just waiting for another remake of Miami Vice to show up.

We can only applaud Todd’s ingenuity – especially when this time next year we can say ‘Last Christmas you gave us your art’

(Sorry)

Warms my heart hearing my 14yo son sing Last Christmas 🙂❤ https://t.co/ASzjXAkl7M pic.twitter.com/xjEkVesYLu — Todd Cross 🇳🇿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@DarthPunk69) December 8, 2023

