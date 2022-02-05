Which is Wales’ luckiest stadium in the Six Nations?

With the Six Nations now upon us, rugby fanatics are looking forward to seeing their teams face off in the world’s oldest annual rugby championship. With the widespread return of full stadiums, each team will be looking to make home advantage count. But is there a particular stadium that Wales has had more success in than others?

Interested in this, Liverugbytickets.co.uk utilised historic Six Nations try statistics from 2000 to 2021 to discover which stadium Wales has scored the most tries in, thus uncovering their ‘luckiest’ stadium at the Six Nations.

Wales’s luckiest stadiums

Rank Stadium Country No. of matches Total tries Tries per match 1 Stadio Olimpico, Rome Italy 5 22 4.4 3 Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales 54 131 2.43 4 Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Scotland 11 26 2.36 5 Aviva Stadium, Dublin Ireland 5 9 1.8 6 Stade de France, Saint-Denis France 11 19 1.73 7 Twickenham Stadium, London England 11 15 1.36

Liverugbytickets.co.uk can reveal that Wales’s ‘luckiest’ stadium to play in is the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. The defending champions Wales have been victorious in all five of the games they have played against Italy in the Stadio Olimpico at the Six Nations, averaging 4.4 tries per match. In comparison, Italy have only scored 31 tries in 25 games at their home stadium, averaging 1.24 tries per game.

Placing second is the home of Welsh rugby, the Principality Stadium. Often considered one of the best rugby stadiums in the world, it undoubtedly provides an electric atmosphere to push the Welsh players towards victory. Wales have scored 131 tries in 54 matches at their home ground – an average of 2.43 tries per match.

Third is the home ground of Scottish rugby, Murrayfield. Wales versus Scotland is always a game that spectators look forward to because of the competitiveness of the games. The Welsh have scored 26 tries in 11 matches in the Scottish stadium – an average of 2.36 tries per game, compared to Scotland’s 86 tries in 55 games which is an average of 1.56 tries per game.

Coming in as Wales’s fourth ‘luckiest’ stadium to play in is the Aviva Stadium with the Scottish averaging 1.8 tries per game and completing the top five is the Stade de France, with Wales scoring 1.73 tries per match on average.

Stadiums that have seen the most tries per match across all Six Nations games:

Rank Stadium Country No. of matches Total tries Tries per match 1 Twickenham Stadium, London England 55 286 5.20 2 Stadio Olimpico, Rome Italy 25 129 5.16 3 Aviva Stadium, Dublin Ireland 27 121 4.48 4 Stade de France, Saint-Denis France 54 222 4.11 5 Principality Stadium, Cardiff Wales 54 215 3.98 6 Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Scotland 55 197 3.58

Methodology

Liverugbytickets.co.uk sought to determine the luckiest stadium for each national team competing in the 2022 Six Nations tournament. To do so, data was collected from 21 different Wikipedia links from when the Six Nations began in 2000 to most recently in 2021, which included information such as; venue, home team, away team, home team tries, and away team tries. To find the ‘luckiest’ stadium for each team, the individual team’s total number of tries scored in each stadium was divided by the number of games played in the stadium. To find the stadium that has seen the most average tries per match overall, the sum of home tries, and away team tries was divided by the total number of matches played in each stadium. Following the collection of data, stadiums were ranked in descending order by average tries per match, thus determining the ‘luckiest’ stadium for each individual nation. Ireland’s home stadium’s Lansdowne Road (2000-2006) and Croke Park (2007-2010), along with Italy’s stadium Stadio Flaminio (2000-2011) were excluded from the study due to the team’s moving stadiums. The Stade Velodrome and Parc y Scarlets were also excluded from the study as only one Six Nations game happened at both stadiums. The data was collected on 26/01/2022 and is accurate as of then.

