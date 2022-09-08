Wildig ruled out as Newport travel to Swindon

Newport will be without midfielder Aaron Wildig for the trip to the County Ground to take on Swindon on Saturday

The 30-year-old suffered a groin strain in the Papa John’s Trophy clash at Exeter and has been ruled out for a month.

Defender Scot Bennett will also be assessed after he was forced off at half-time last week against Grimsby with a leg injury.

Forward Offrande Zanzala will also be missing with a hamstring problem.

Newport have won two of their last three at the County Ground and Swindon are off to a slow start to the season, having won just one of their last five games.

Left-back Reece Devine is edging closer to his first action of the season for the hosts after being sidelined since the start of the campaign by a hamstring problem.

He has resumed training with the first-team squad and is available for selection against the Exiles.

Versatile Ellis Iandolo has also begun training again following a quadricep tear but the game will come too soon for him.

Striker Tomi Adeloye is out for a month with a thigh injury. while new signing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still two weeks away from fitness.

