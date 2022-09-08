Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wildig ruled out as Newport travel to Swindon

08 Sep 2022 2 minute read
Aaron Wildig misses out for Newport. Photo Barrington Coombs PA Images

Newport will be without midfielder Aaron Wildig for the trip to the County Ground to take on Swindon on Saturday

The 30-year-old suffered a groin strain in the Papa John’s Trophy clash at Exeter and has been ruled out for a month.

Defender Scot Bennett will also be assessed after he was forced off at half-time last week against Grimsby with a leg injury.

Forward Offrande Zanzala will also be missing with a hamstring problem.

Newport have won two of their last three at the County Ground and Swindon are off to a slow start to the season, having won just one of their last five games.

Left-back Reece Devine is edging closer to his first action of the season for the hosts after being sidelined since the start of the campaign by a hamstring problem.

He has resumed training with the first-team squad and is available for selection against the Exiles.

Versatile Ellis Iandolo has also begun training again following a quadricep tear but the game will come too soon for him.

Striker Tomi Adeloye is out for a month with a thigh injury. while new signing Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is still two weeks away from fitness.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.