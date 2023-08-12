Will Evans scores twice as Newport rout Doncaster

Newport produced a dominant display to earn a thumping 4-0 win over Doncaster at Rodney Parade.

County raced out of the blocks and effectively put the game to bed inside 21 minutes with three unanswered goals.

Seb Palmer-Houlden got the opener in the sixth minute when he outmuscled Joseph Olowu and fired past Ian Lawlor.

Will Evans doubled the Exiles’ advantage in the 14th minute when he slotted in the rebound after Lawlor had denied right-back Shane Mcloughlin.

The third arrived seven minutes later when Doncaster failed to clear a corner and, in the resulting scramble, an attempted clearance cannoned off Rovers captain Richard Wood and inside Lawlor’s post.

Graham Coughlan’s men could have had more before the break, but Evans made certain of the three points with his second and Newport’s fourth just four minutes into the second half.

It capped an impressive week for the home side, who lost 3-0 at Accrington on the opening day but beat Sky Bet League One side Charlton in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

It was a second league defeat of the new season for Rovers, who have now won just one of their last 13 matches in League Two, losing 10.

