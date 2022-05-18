Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Will Wrexham be starring in the next Deadpool movie?

18 May 2022 2 minutes Read
Deadpool and the Wrexham poster

If the latest post by the Deadpool movie Twitter account is any measure then the answer to the question – Will Wrexham be starring in the next Deadpool movie? – is a resounding yes.

If you look carefully at the image that accompanies the post – you will notice plugs for Deadpool star’s Ryan Reynold’s companies Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin, and in the background a poster that declares – ‘Wrexham are going to Wembley!’

Now it could be the Wrexham co-owner is as the tweet says ‘nailing down brand integrations’, but we’d love to believe that when Deadpool 3 emerges from his slumber, the unorthodox superhero, played by the Wrexham co-owner, will tuck away a few Reds’ references in the movie for eagle eyed fans to spot.

Or could the star actor go one step further and cast a few players in the much-anticipated movie? Imagine Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer as a dynamic superhero duo fighting evil with their crime-fighting football skills.

As we’ve learned since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over Wrexham AFC, anything can happen and probably will.

Roll on Deadpool 3 and roll on Wembley!

