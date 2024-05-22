Woman convicted of selling counterfeit goods through Facebook group

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A woman has been convicted of selling counterfeit goods online from which she made over £11,000

Lisa Hunt was convicted for offences under the Trade Marks Act in relation to the supply of counterfeit goods on May 15 this year at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court

She was found guilty of seven offences related to the sale of counterfeit goods through a Facebook group. The conviction follows an investigation by Merthyr Tydfil Trading Standards into the unlawful trading activities conducted by the defendant.

Facebook group

The court was told that more than £11,000 was paid to her bank account, which was thought to be from the sale of counterfeit goods via the Facebook group Lisa’s Genuine Reps A**.

She was selling counterfeit Chanel, Nike, YSL, Stone Island, Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Prada branded goods, such as handbags, trainers, sliders, tracksuits and jewellery.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks in custody for each of the seven offences with the sentence suspended for nine months and she was ordered to pay £1,000 towards the prosecution costs and a surcharge of £154.

The council said that counterfeit goods pose a significant threat to consumers, legitimate businesses, and the economy as a whole.

‘Illegal competition’

Paul Lewis, head of public protection at the council, said: “We are fully aware of the difficulties business face from unfair, illegal competition. Through robust enforcement we aim to ensure Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council continues to support legitimate businesses.”

Councillor Michelle Symonds, cabinet member for regeneration, housing and public protection said: “The conviction of Lisa Hunt sends a clear message that Merthyr Tydfil Trading Standards will not tolerate the sale of counterfeit goods within our community. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect consumers and legitimate businesses from the harm caused by counterfeit goods.”

The council reminded members of the public to remain vigilant when purchasing goods, particularly through online platforms, and to report any suspicions of counterfeit activity to trading standards.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

