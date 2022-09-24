Women’s football captain calls on Welsh schools to support team Cymru

Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-Off match against Bosnia & Herzegovina at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday 6 October, captain Sophie Ingle has written an open letter to schools across Wales, asking for their support ahead of the big match.

The letter lays out the team’s ambition to create an environment accessible for all, and where girls feel they belong in the sport.

Schools who attend could also end up owning one of the team shirts to display to improve visibility of women and girls in football, as a daily reminder that “football is a sport for all.”

The Football Association of Wales confirmed that Cymru made history as they welcomed a record attendance for a women’s international match in Wales when they faced Slovenia at the Cardiff City Stadium earlier this month.

With a surge in ticket sales on the back of a record-breaking UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament, the attendance figure for the Slovenia match broke the record which was set against Estonia last October.

Clubs and schools across the country have already engaged in the group booking scheme, offering discounted junior tickets from £2 and adult tickets from £6.

Trailblazers

In her letter Sophie said: “Last month, the Cymru Women’s National Team made history by securing our first ever play-off spot to a major tournament, and we are one step closer to qualifying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup which is being hosted in Australia and New Zealand in July 2023.

“Our final group match against Slovenia this month was in front of a record crowd of 12,741, more than double our previous attendance record.

“At the start of this World Cup campaign, we came together as a squad and defined our higher purpose which would drive us to the next level.

“Our purpose is: To play for change, to play to inspire, For US, For THEM, For HER.

“We stand on the shoulders of trailblazers who paved the way for us to have this opportunity to compete on the international stage in front of thousands of people in the stands and many more watching on TV at home.

“During a historic moment for women’s football in Wales, we want to play our part in ensuring we are visible to young girls and boys and that we create meaningful change in our society and create a sport where girls feel they truly belong.

“On Thursday the 6th October (19:15 KO), we face Bosnia Herzegovina at the Cardiff City Stadium, for our next challenge.

“To ensure our matches are accessible to all, children’s tickets are only £2 as part of the group booking offer.

“We would love to see your school involved as part of the Red Wall, which play a huge part in our success.”

Following the match, the squad of 23 players will give our match shirts to 23 schools who come and support us, to hang them in their school corridors as a daily reminder to girls and boys that football is a sport for all, and hopefully inspire the stars of the future.

Tickets for the match on 6 October, kicking off at 7.15pm at Cardiff City Stadium are available here

