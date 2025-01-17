World champion Luke Littler beaten by Gerwyn Price at Bahrain Masters

World champion Luke Littler was knocked out of the Bahrain Masters quarter-finals after a 6-2 defeat to Gerwyn Price.

The 2021 world champion delivered a superb performance to surge into the last four, averaging a mighty 115.31 and hitting seven 180s in just eight legs.

Littler had no answer to Welshman Price, who started the match with a 180 and missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish in the sixth leg – a leg he lost.

Littler, 17, in his first tournament since claiming his maiden world title earlier this month, averaged 105.12 but had a disappointing day on the doubles, checking out at just 22.2 per cent.

Price will face Peter Wright in the last four after the two-time world champion survived a scare to beat Filipino challenger Paolo Nebrida 6-4.

World number one Luke Humphries came through a thrilling battle with Nathan Aspinall in the opening match of the day in Bahrain, winning the deciding leg to progress 6-5.

Humphries will meet Stephen Bunting after he produced a dominant performance to thrash Chris Dobey 6-0.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

