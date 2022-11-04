World Cup hopeful back in contention for Cardiff’s game at Sunderland

Cardiff could have Rubin Colwill back in contention for the trip to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland on Saturday.

Wales midfielder Colwill has not played in the Championship since September because of a hip flexor problem, but has returned to training.

Cardiff interim boss Mark Hudson remains without striker Callum Robinson, who is completing a three-match ban following his red card in the derby defeat against Swansea.

Forward Isaak Davies (knee) and midfielder Ebou Adams (pectoral muscle) are both not expected back until after the World Cup break.

Sunderland will have midfielder Jack Clarke available again for Saturday’s match.

Clarke missed the 2-0 win at Huddersfield on Wednesday night through suspension after collecting five cautions.

Midfielder Edouard Michut has been ruled out of action until after the World Cup with a groin problem suffered in last weekend’s draw at Luton, while centre-back Aji Alese (ankle) is also facing a spell on the sidelines.

Forward Ross Stewart (thigh) and defender Dan Ballard (foot) continue their long-term rehabilitation.

