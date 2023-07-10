World Cup hopeful Cai Evans joins the Dragons from the Ospreys

Wales World Cup hopeful Cai Evans has joined the Dragons from their United Rugby Championship rivals the Ospreys.

Evans, 24, will offer the Dragons an option at full-back or fly-half.

He is currently in Switzerland on a two-week camp as part of Wales’ World Cup training squad.

Uncapped Evans follows the likes of Dan Lydiate, Dane Blacker and Corey Baldwin as new Dragons recruits for next season.

“We are delighted that Cai is joining us, and his ability to play in more than one position will be a real asset to our squad,” Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan told the region’s official website.

“Cai is a talented young man who continues to improve every season, underlined by his recent call-up into the international set-up with Wales.”

