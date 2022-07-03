World Supercross Grand Prix comes to Cardiff in October

Cardiff will host the first ever World Supercross British Grand Prix later this year, with the sport’s biggest stars set to rev up the Principality Stadium on Saturday 8 October.

Supercross, which originated in America in the 1970’s is intense dirt bike racing in a stadium – mixed in with music and spectacular pyrotechnics.

This is the first year the World Supercross Championship has gone global and will pit the best riders on the planet against each other in stadiums across the world, including the likes of championship favourite and international superstar Ken Roczen, Cole Seely, Justin Brayton and 40 of the world’s best riders.

Prize money

Current US champion and former World Supercross Champion, Eli Tomac, will also make a wildcard appearance at the event, adding to the star-studded lineup of 10 teams battling for over US$250,000 in prize money.

“We’re thrilled that Principality Stadium has been chosen to host round one of the FIM World Supercross Championship.” said Mark Williams, Principality Stadium manager.

“Hosting the first round of the WSX, we look forward to delivering an outstanding experience for all supercross fans travelling to Cardiff and adding this to our successful 20-year history with motorsport.”

“Our mission with WSX is to elevate supercross to a truly global audience and give international fans the opportunity to experience this incredible sport at a world championship level, firsthand.”

“As the kick-off to this global Championship, the British Grand Prix marks a momentous occasion for supercross, and fans will see the likes of Roczen, Tomac, and a host of other world-class riders go head-to-head for a FIM World Supercross Championship title for the first time in the UK!” said Adam Bailey, managing director – motorsport for SX Global, organisers of the championship.

The new global championship will follow the established two-class format, with each independently-owned team fielding four riders – two in the WSX (450cc) class, and two in the SX2 (250cc) class with a prize purse of up to USD$250,000 at each event.

With more than $50 million allocated over the first five years, the global championship features an unprecedented level of financial support for teams and riders, including seed funding for every team awarded a licence to race and appearance fees at every event, and logistics and freight support.

Tickets for the Grand Prix go on sale on Friday 8 July at 10am at livenation.co.uk.

