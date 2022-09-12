Wrexham AFC issues appeal to fans to respect minute’s silence

Wrexham AFC have posted a message to fans ahead of Tuesday evening’s home game against Dagenham & Redbridge urging supporters to respect a one-minute silence following the death of the Queen.

The statement read: ‘Wrexham AFC will join all the other Clubs in the National League and observe a one-minute silence before Tuesday’s game, as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

‘We have a simple request, regardless of your own personal opinions, which we recognise everyone is entitled to; on this occasion, you leave these at the turnstiles of the Racecourse Ground and do not use the one-minute silence to promote your own views over those of others.

‘The spotlight on the Club, shines brighter than ever and in an exceptionally positive way, so let’s not give anyone a reason to view the Club in any other way, by not observing the one-minute silence.

‘The Club hopes it can count on your support in observing the one-minute silence.’

The same evening supporters of fellow Welsh clubs Swansea City (at home against Sheffield United), Cardiff City (away at Middlesbrough) and Newport County (away at Stevenage) will also be asked to observe a one minute silence before games.

The EFL posted a message on its website announcing that: ‘A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.’

