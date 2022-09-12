Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wrexham AFC issues appeal to fans to respect minute’s silence

12 Sep 2022 2 minute read
Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Background picture by Markbarnes (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Wrexham AFC have posted a message to fans ahead of Tuesday evening’s home game against Dagenham & Redbridge urging supporters to respect a one-minute silence following the death of the Queen.

The statement read: ‘Wrexham AFC will join all the other Clubs in the National League and observe a one-minute silence before Tuesday’s game, as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

‘We have a simple request, regardless of your own personal opinions, which we recognise everyone is entitled to; on this occasion, you leave these at the turnstiles of the Racecourse Ground and do not use the one-minute silence to promote your own views over those of others.

‘The spotlight on the Club, shines brighter than ever and in an exceptionally positive way, so let’s not give anyone a reason to view the Club in any other way, by not observing the one-minute silence.

‘The Club hopes it can count on your support in observing the one-minute silence.’

The same evening supporters of fellow Welsh clubs Swansea City (at home against Sheffield United), Cardiff City (away at Middlesbrough) and Newport County (away at Stevenage) will also be asked to observe a one minute silence before games.

The EFL posted a message on its website announcing that: ‘A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.’

George Atkinson
George Atkinson
21 minutes ago

How about not pushing it on your fans in the first place.

Kerry Davies
Kerry Davies
13 minutes ago

I went to a Dag and Red cup tie many, many years ago when I lived there and never went back. It wasn’t the football, which was just thuggery, but the fans on the bank near me were skimming razor sharp lids of Fray Bentos pie tins at the opposition.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Kerry Davies
Glen
Glen
13 minutes ago

Just remain seated or turn your back towards the pitch.

