Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson frustrated at nothing to show from loss at Barnsley

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was disappointed that his side left Oakwell with nothing to show for their second-half performance in the 2-1 loss at Barnsley.

Max Cleworth pulled one back with 10 minutes left but the visitors could not convert any of their other chances.

Parkinson said: “How we haven’t got something out of that game, I’ll never know.

“I think the first half started well, we controlled the first 11 minutes and out of nowhere, the lad has come inside on his right foot which we knew and we’re disappointed with that.

“Goals give you a bit of a lift but even then, I felt comfortable that we’d gain control and out of nowhere, they scored the second.

“I had belief in the boys at half-time that we’d get back in the game and when you analyse the key moments, we deserved at least a point.

“We have completely dominated the second half. It was an outstanding effort from the lads to get back into that game. They have given absolutely everything.

“We’ve had things cleared off the line, headers from five yards out and have somehow not found the back of the net.

“Honestly, I was thinking we were going to win 3-2. I wasn’t thinking about a draw.

“The keeper has made some unbelievable saves. Obviously we could have been more clinical in situations.

“Some of the football was really good in difficult conditions and the lads have given us absolutely everything.

“They have emptied the tank to try and get back in the game but we haven’t been able to do it.

“We gave them a leg up in the first half with the first goal but the way the lads responded was very good and we could couldn’t get the equaliser.”

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke was delighted as his side earned an impressive victory over the title-chasing visitors.

First-half goals from Davis Keillor-Dunn and Adam Phillips secured all three points for the Tykes, who kicked off the new year in style.

Clarke said: “First half, we scored two great goals and second half, we had to hang on at times, but you expect that from a side of their quality.

“We needed to defend well in that second half, and boy, did we.

“We had a lot of injuries and a virus running around the camp. We had to get over the line, and my boys did that today.

“It’s the most chances we’ve given away at home in a long time; we knew we would be asked questions. They’re a dangerous team; that’s why they’ve only lost three times this season.

“In the EFL, our away form has been the best, but our home form has been shocking.

“We have played better than we did today and not won games, so I am obviously pleased with that.

“The table looks after itself. We’ve had a great Christmas period, but we are ready for Crawley.”

