Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson sees red as Barnet frustrate his side

Phil Parkinson was furious over Callum McFadzean’s “soft” red card as Wrexham’s National League title ambitions were frustrated by a goalless draw at Barnet.

Wrexham boss Parkinson was sent off himself following the final whistle after confronting Barnet goalkeeper Laurie Walker over his role in McFadzean’s dismissal at the start of the second half.

Parkinson could now face a possible one-match touchline ban after being shown a red card by referee Edward Duckworth.

“I’m not happy with the role the referee played in the sending off,” Parkinson told BT Sport after McFadzean appeared to leave a foot in on Walker as he went to challenge him in the 50th-minute.

“That’s a soft red card, I just can’t see that. It’s his trailing leg, there no real intent there. He’s got it wrong.

“I thought the keeper made a meal of it and obviously that influences the referee’s decision.”

Cheating

Asked about Parkinson’s reaction after the final whistle, Walker said: “Basically he was trying to say I was cheating.

“I’m sure you guys can see it evidently that the geezer’s come straight through and kicked me in the face.”

Wrexham need six points from their final three games to be confirmed as champions and return to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

The Dragons have home games against Yeovil on Tuesday and Boreham Wood next Saturday before visiting Torquay on April 29.

Parkinson said: “We’ll take the point. It’s another point on the journey where we need to go to.

“When you go down to 10 men a point is good. I felt there might be a moment for us even with 10 men.

“It didn’t come, but the lads have dug deep and put in a strong performance against a good side in contention for the play-offs.”

Wrexham go down to 10 men as Callum McFadzean sees a straight red for this challenge on Barnet's goalkeeper! 🟥😳@TheVanaramaNL pic.twitter.com/7mPTEARP9u — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023

Tempers flare at full-time between the two camps as Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson sees red! 🟥@TheVanaramaNL pic.twitter.com/R79wqjWBsA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023

"He was trying to say I was cheating…" 😳 Laurie Walker discusses unexpected confrontation with Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson at full-time… 🎙️ @michaelkurn pic.twitter.com/MZOEaWlI4M — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023

"The ref's got it all wrong… I feel the keeper made a meal of it!" Phil Parkinson talks Wrexham going down to 10-men and full-time scenes… 🔥 🎙️ @michaelkurn pic.twitter.com/S1TGEroIuD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2023

