Wrexham brush Barnet aside to stay on course for promotion

Wrexham’s promotion push continued as they put in a dominant performance to beat Barnet 6-0.

The result sees the Red Dragons move up to second in the National League table, while Barnet remain in 16th.

Ollie Palmer put Wrexham ahead in the 15th minute, finding the bottom corner and they then doubled their lead 13 minutes later through Paul Mullin, who smashed the ball home from close range.

Jordan Davies added a third for the hosts in the 45th minute, hitting the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Wrexham picked up where they left off after the break and Ben Tozer slotted home a fourth goal six minutes into the second half, before Reece Hall-Johnson added a fifth in the 74th minute.

Substitute Liam McAlinden completed the scoring four minutes from time to wrap up a satisfying evening for Wrexham.

