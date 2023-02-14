Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds in bid to buy another team – report

He’s the high profile co-owner of Wrexham AFC and it appears that Ryan Reynolds has well and truly caught the sporting bug.

According to a report from Canada overnight, the actor is part of a group bidding to buy Canadian ice hockey team the Ottawa Senators.

Reynolds has reportedly partnered up with The Remington Group – a real estate development group from the Toronto area in a bid to buy the National Hockey League side and build a new downtown arena.

Ottawa ice hockey correspondent Bruce Garrioch broke the news and appeared on Canadian TV this morning to discuss Reynolds’ involvement with the group who see the acting star as the face of the team, should they be successful in their bid.

Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) joins @JayOnrait to discuss Ryan Reynolds teaming up with The Remington Group in a bid to purchase the Ottawa Senators. pic.twitter.com/mhqjOFk7ES — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) February 14, 2023

Garrioch said: “I think when the Remington group met with Ryan Reynolds, he was impressed with their vision, what they want to build in Ottawa.

“They want to make this a world class destination for people to come to. And they also bought into the fact that Ryan Reynolds would like to do a welcome to Ottawa kind of series like he’s done with his Welsh football team.

“They certainly buy into the vision that he wants, and also what they’re willing to do is allow him to play a starring role being the face of the franchise and leading this team to the future.”

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died in 2022, aged 62, leaving his daughters, Anna, 23, and Olivia, 20, in charge. The sisters have begun the process of putting the club up for sale.

National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman said earlier this month that at least 15 groups had filed applications to bid on the Senators.

Bettman said the list of bidders for the club would be whittled down “in the next few weeks or so.”

