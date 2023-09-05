Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wrexham considering appeal over Luke Armstrong move

05 Sep 2023 1 minute read
Harrogate Town’s Luke Armstrong (left) in action against Leyton Orient. Photo John Walton PA Images

Wrexham are continuing to gather information ahead of a possible appeal against Luke Armstrong’s transfer from Harrogate being rejected by the EFL.

The 27-year-old striker agreed terms with the Red Dragons on deadline day, with paperwork submitted for his signing. However, the EFL stated relevant documentation was not submitted on time, so Armstrong stayed in North Yorkshire.

A statement on Wrexham’s club website read: “Further to Saturday’s statement on the rejection of Luke Armstrong’s transfer registration, Wrexham AFC can confirm the club is still actively collating all the relevant information regarding a potential appeal against the decision.

“Late this afternoon we requested key information from the EFL, which we are informed we should receive tomorrow (Tuesday) morning. A further update will be issued in due course until which time no further comment will be made.”

