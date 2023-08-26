Wrexham denied victory by stunning equaliser at Barrow

Emile Acquah’s stunning goal rescued a point for Barrow in a 1-1 draw with Wrexham.

The visitors should have led by more than Elliot Lee’s penalty at half time and Acquah made them pay with a fine equaliser early in the second half.

Wrexham’s goal came from the spot after 12 minutes. Ollie Palmer was fouled by Tyrell Warren and the visitors’ leading scorer Lee stroked the resulting penalty down the middle for his fifth goal of the season.

Wrexham had already gone close through Will Boyle’s header, which was well saved by Paul Farman, and Jake Bickerstaff, who saw his shot blocked by the keeper’s foot after the midfielder had slipped him in.

In a dominant first half for the Dragons, Farman got a firm hand to Palmer’s lobbed shot and a further chance went begging when Boyle nodded across the face of goal, with Palmer and Bickerstaff inches away from converting.

Barrow struggled to create anything going forward and it took until the 44th minute for their first effort on goal, which came through Warren’s wild effort.

The home side started the second half far more purposefully and drew level seven minutes after the restart.

Kian Spence found Acquah 20 yards out and he turned his defender before sending an inch-perfect curling strike into the top corner.

Barrow almost scored a second moments later, but Spence was narrowly wide with a fierce shot as the two teams shared the spoils.

