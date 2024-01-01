Wrexham duo Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee agree new deals

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney wished fans a happy new year by sharing news of contract extensions for key pair Paul Mullin and Elliot Lee.

Red Dragons top scorer Mullin, who has registered 89 goals in 116 appearances since joining the Sky Bet League Two side in 2021, and midfielder Lee have agreed deals until 2027.

Reynolds reposted a midnight club announcement on social media, writing: “Happy New Year, @Wrexham_AFC”, while fellow actor McElhenney wrote: “Good start to 2024 ;)”.

Good start to 2024 😉 https://t.co/RPwWlbCA53 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 1, 2024

Wrexham, managed by Phil Parkinson, sit third in the fourth tier following Friday’s 3-1 loss at Walsall as they attempt to secure back-to-back promotions after winning the National League.

“We’re delighted we’ve agreed deals with Paul and Elliot. They are two really key players for the club moving forward,” Parkinson told the club website.

“There’s always a lot of talk going into a transfer window, but the most important thing is to keep hold of your best players – they are two very important signings for us.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

