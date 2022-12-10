Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wrexham extend unbeaten run with comfortable win at Eastleigh

10 Dec 2022 1 minute read
Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Background picture by Markbarnes (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Wrexham extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions with a comfortable 2-0 victory at Eastleigh.

Ben Tozer and Elliot Lee were on Target for the Dragons, who remain in second place in the National League after Notts County also won on the road.

The Dragons took the lead in the 18th minute as Luke Young found Tozer in space just inside the box and he curled home.

Wrexham went 2-0 up on the stroke of half-time as Lee found the back of the net with a dipping effort from 20 yards out.

Eastleigh’s best chance came at 1-0 when JJ McKiernan hit the crossbar but Lee went close to adding another when he forced a good save from Joe McDonnell.

Notts County held on to top spot thanks to Macaulay Langstaff’s 83rd-minute winner in a seven-goal thriller at Maidenhead.

