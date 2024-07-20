Wrexham fans hit out at player’s ’embarrassing’ red carpet interview

Wrexham fans have made their feelings known after women’s team star striker Rosie Hughes appeared to accuse the people of Wrexham of not respecting the town.

The Wrexham women’s team have joined the men’s squad in the US for the Wrex Coast pre-season tour

Given the huge popularity of the Welcome To Wrexham docuseries which has made stars of the men’s and women’s side in the US, their arrival Stateside began with a red carpet event at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

It was there where Hughes was interviewed by a reporter who asked her what it was like to be in California. In response Hughes appeared to suggest that the finer things on offer in LA ‘would get destroyed’ due to a lack of respect from the Welsh population.

“I’m living my best dream,” she said. “They call it the American dream. I’m 28 years old now. Twenty years ago, did I expect to even be doing football as more than a hobby? No, absolutely not. But for it now to be my part-time job, I’m a semi-professional, and four weeks ago I flew out to North Carolina. I am now stood here in LA. Like come on.

“Have you seen the amazing looking cars and the buildings and the people? It’s beautiful! It’s not like Wrexham. You know, I was walking down the street and there are these flowers, cactus. You wouldn’t see that in Wrexham because unfortunately it would get destroyed. Out here, there’s so much respect. And I’ve got a lot of respect for people who respect their country, you know?”

Wrexham fans on social media hit out at Hughes’ comments.

One Dragons’ fan wrote on X: “This is p*** poor for someone over in America representing our town.”

An irate fan added: “This is extremely poor from Rosie Hughes. She is supposed to be representing our club and town out in the US and instead she’s doing an interview saying that the people of Wrexham don’t respect what we have and we destroy things. Disgusting to hear.”

Another supporter said: “Wrexham ****-licking Yanks at the expense of their own city was an inevitability but thought they’d at least give them Championship football first.”

Wrexham Women played their first of three friendlies against SoCal FC last night losing the match heavily 9-0. They will now play Tigres Femenil (under-19s) and Portland Thorns Academy, before heading back home for the new season in Adran Premier League.

