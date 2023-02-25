Wrexham fans joyous as Notts County unbeaten run ends

Notts County’s seven-match winning streak was brought to an end by a 2-1 home defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League.

County remain top of the table, but their lead over second-place Wrexham was cut to two points after their loss at Meadow Lane, with Phil Parkinson’s having two games in hand.

Ruben Rodrigues put the home side ahead in the 21st minute with his 14th goal of the season.

However, 10 minutes later Dagenham equalised through Angelo Balanta and substitute Inih Effiong scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Earlier in the day Paul Mullin extended his remarkable recent scoring run to seven goals in five National League games as Wrexham kept up the pressure on Notts County with a 3-1 home win over Dorking.

The hosts went close in the early stages, with Elliot Lee’s ninth-minute header hitting the crossbar.

But Lee could not be denied three minutes later as he opened the scoring with a fine finish.

Wrexham’s top scorer Mullin made it 2-0 in the 41st minute, with Sam Dalby adding a third 10 minutes after the break.

Jimmy Muitt pulled a goal back for Dorking as he headed home in the 75th minute.

