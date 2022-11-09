Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wrexham go top of the league with win at Scunthorpe

09 Nov 2022 1 minute read
Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Background picture by Markbarnes (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Wrexham moved to the top the National League table as Phil Parkinson’s men defeated struggling Scunthorpe 3-1 at Glanford Park.

Ollie Palmer put the visitors ahead with a 21st-minute finish and Aaron Hayden’s header then doubled the advantage just past the half-hour mark.

Scunthorpe pulled a goal back three minutes before half-time through Jai Rowe.

But Paul Mullin wrapped things up for Wrexham by firing past Marcus Dewhurst in the 70th minute, his 13th league goal of the season.

A fourth successive victory for Phil Parkinson’s men saw them replace Notts County at the summit, going a point clear, while Scunthorpe remained 21st.

