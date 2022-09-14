Wrexham issue statement on disruption of minute’s silence

Wrexham AFC have today issued a statement addressing the disruption of a one minute silence for the Queen at the Racecourse last night.

A statement on the club website read: ‘It was disappointing to hear the one-minute silence before the 4-1 victory against Dagenham & Redbridge disturbed be a small number of individuals among the 9835 in attendance.

‘To have the Club’s name in the media this morning for all the wrong reasons, is not a scenario that should have occurred and we wish to apologise to all who were offended by the actions of the minority, while thanking the vast majority who did observe the one-minutes silence.

‘A number of the individuals who disturbed the one-minute silence were asked to leave the Racecourse Ground for their own safety.’

The silence to mark the death of the Queen was punctuated by boos and shouts from sections of the crowd before the National League game.

As the announcer at the Racecourse Ground announced the one minute silence, boos could be heard from a small number of fans, while other supporters could be heard trying to shout them down.

Other fans chose to wait in the concourse areas of the ground until the minute was up and then took their seats.

The interruption didn’t have any adverse effect on the players with doubles from Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin helping Wrexham demolish Dagenham 4-1.

The Dragons continued their fine start to the National League campaign with a sixth victory but remain second after leaders Chesterfield’s own success over Southend.

Palmer broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a stooping header and the division’s top goalscorer Mullin got in on the act before half-time.

The same duo completed the job with two goals in three second-half minutes with Mullin firing home in the 72nd minute before Palmer completed his double with a quarter of an hour left.

Junior Morias gave Dagenham’s travelling support of 17 something to shout about with a consolation in stoppage time.

