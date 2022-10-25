Wrexham issue statement over Paul Mullin’s ‘F*** the Tories’ boots
Wrexham AFC have issued a statement following a picture showing a customised pair of football boots made for striker Paul Mullin which carried an explicit message was posted on social media.
The boots which celebrated the player’s Merseyside roots had a graphic of the Liverpool skyline on one boot and a message which read F*** the Tories on the other.
Today the club have addressed the widespread publicity the boots have received.
A statement on the club website read: ‘The Club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval.
For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the Club.
‘The Club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.
‘The Club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the Club itself.
‘There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the Club is found, is a Conservative seat.
‘After this unwelcome distraction, the Club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part.’
Mullin, a folk hero in Wrexham – has made it pretty clear where his political loyalties lie with his new custom-made boots.
Created by Wrexham based custom artist John White who runs Zebra Customs, the boots certainly caused a stir – with many Wrexham fans taking to social media to applaud the striker for his stance.
When Paul Mullin posted a picture of the boots on his Instagram, it appeared to receive the approval of Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds who liked the post.
‘The Club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.’
No they haven’t. They allowed Atherton and that haunted pencil Reece Mogg into the stadium to be used for photos and self promotion. They are not neutral.
Agreed!….
Have other politicians from other parties not appeared there? Note there is no censure of Mullin in this reply. They want everyone to enjoy the club I suspect. All Under One Banner perhaps?
This is not a battle they want to fight. I have no issue with that. In the culture wars there can be no conscription. “Both” (not all?) points of view can be equally wrong.
They allowed an English nationalist party that hates the fact Wales exists to use their stadium for self promotion.
Agreed. But put another way, their local MP brought his party’s UK Business Secretary to a local business for a visit. My own employer has hosted George Osbourne, David Cameron and yes, even Bozo the Clown several times. And yet my employer holds values that are anathema to Tory policy. (Our offices and our sites are like the united nations. We are inclusive of ethnicity, gender [including the rainbow ones], neurodivergence, mobility, sexuality etc. We take mental health seriously and we have both maternity and paternity leave. We can accommodate varying working patterns and support WFH.) In short, we are… Read more »
Paul Mullin should be given the club captaincy!
“We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere. When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant. Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must – at that moment – become the center of the universe.”
― Elie Wiesel
the Woke cancel culture of the Tories at work to suppress opinions that don’t concur with theirs. where is the outrage from the shock jocks on talk radio to this suppression of freedom of speech? Well done Mr Mullins and God bless Liverpool #boycottthescum
We don’t want politics to turn into sports where people can’t change their minds. Entrenching casual tory voters into hard line tories is not going to help anyone.
I have sung “F*** the Tories” at games but am wary of it continuing. Softly making people proud to be from the area and promoting our culture works; creating an “us versus them” culture doesn’t and so many teams (Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland to name a few) have struggled when fans make it politics first and sport second.