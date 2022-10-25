Wrexham issue statement over Paul Mullin’s ‘F*** the Tories’ boots

Wrexham AFC have issued a statement following a picture showing a customised pair of football boots made for striker Paul Mullin which carried an explicit message was posted on social media.

The boots which celebrated the player’s Merseyside roots had a graphic of the Liverpool skyline on one boot and a message which read F*** the Tories on the other.

Today the club have addressed the widespread publicity the boots have received.

A statement on the club website read: ‘The Club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval.

For the record, the pictures wouldn’t have been permitted to be taken, had we known, and the issue will be dealt with privately by the Club.

‘The Club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward.

‘The Club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the Club itself.

‘There is no more prominent example of this than the fact that the MP for the constituency within which the Club is found, is a Conservative seat.

‘After this unwelcome distraction, the Club hopes the focus remains on our objectives of gaining promotion on the field and creating community benefit off it, in which Paul Mullin will continue to play a significant part.’

Mullin, a folk hero in Wrexham – has made it pretty clear where his political loyalties lie with his new custom-made boots.

Created by Wrexham based custom artist John White who runs Zebra Customs, the boots certainly caused a stir – with many Wrexham fans taking to social media to applaud the striker for his stance.

When Paul Mullin posted a picture of the boots on his Instagram, it appeared to receive the approval of Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds who liked the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Mullin (@paulmullin12)

