Wrexham knocked out of FA Trophy on penalties at Altrincham

Wrexham lost their FA Trophy fourth round clash at Altrincham on penalties to depart this season’s competition.

The hosts took an early lead on Friday evening against a Wrexham side playing their third game in the last seven day.

Fielding a much changed side after Tuesday’s 2-1 win at home to Bromley, the visitors defence was breached in the 10th minute as Lewis Baines opened the scoring for Altrincham after Conn-Clarke struck the crossbar from just outside the box.

The Dragons equalised in the 24th minute through Jake Bickerstaff and took the lead just three minutes later as Dalby found Bickerstaff who ran through at goal and calmly fired past Byrne to double his tally.

The Robins equalised with just one minute remaining in normal time when Wrexham failed to clear their lines and substitute Zak Goodson fired home to take the game to penalties.

Altrincham won the shoot-out 4-3 as Sam Dalby, James Jones and Harry Lennon scored their spot-kicks but Bickerstaff and Reece Hall-Johnson missed as the visitors, finalists last season against Bromley, made an early exit from this year’s competition.

